Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains at regular intervals. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article IMD issues red alert for city and Thane, orange alert issued for Palghar x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing Mumbai rains updates, issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane and predicted heavy rains in parts of the city, a weather bulletin said on Wednesday evening.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for Palghar district in Maharashtra.

A red alert was also issued for Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places were very likely.

After a brief dry spell, Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday continued to witness showers that began on Monday night.

On Wednesday morning, the climate was breezy as the skies were overcast and it drizzled in parts of the city.

The IMD had earlier in its weather bulletin predicted moderate to heavy spells of rainfall in the city for Wednesday

The weather agency had on Wednesday morning also predicted "thunderstorms accompanied with moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

It had further stated that there's a possibility of "very heavy rainfall at isolated places towards night and early morning."

Earlier, the IMD had on Tuesday issued a yellow alert and predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places" for the city in its latest Mumbai weather update.

The rains are likely to subside by Friday and Saturday, IMD stated in its latest Mumbai weather update, and issued green alert for the city for the weekend.

Earlier in the day, the BMC said that a high tide hit the coast at 5.28 am, reaching a height of 3.53 metres while another high tide is expected at 5.03 pm of height 2.91 metres. Meanwhile, a low tide is expected at 12.12 pm lowering to 2.38 meters and an another low tide of 1.69 meters is expected at 11.56 pm.

Meanwhile, for September 26, the IMD has issued an orange alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra.