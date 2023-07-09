Mumbai Rains: Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides

On Sunday, Mumbai's Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides

Juhu beach closed for visitors (Pic/Anurah Ahire)

On Sunday, Mumbai's Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides.

The IMD Mumbai has predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9.

The police officials were informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, a high tide of about 4.27 meters was expected to hit Mumbai at 4.41 pm today.

Similarily, police officials were seen requesting people to stay away from the sea at Versova jetty.

