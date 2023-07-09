Mumbai Rains: Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides

On Sunday, Mumbai's Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides
Juhu beach closed for visitors (Pic/Anurah Ahire)
On Sunday, Mumbai's Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides.
The IMD Mumbai has predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9.
The police officials were informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.
Watch Video:
#Watch | Juhu beach is closed for visitors on Sunday evening due to high tide and strong winds by the sea— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 9, 2023
Video @AnuragAhire8 #Juhu #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Visitors #HighTide #wind #Sea #NewsUpdayes pic.twitter.com/gaFSgLyNyZ
According to BMC, a high tide of about 4.27 meters was expected to hit Mumbai at 4.41 pm today.
Juhu beach closed for visitors during Sunday evening due to high tides on July 9 (Pic/ Anurag Ahire)
Similarily, police officials were seen requesting people to stay away from the sea at Versova jetty.
Watch Video:
#Watch | Police removing people from versova jettey due to high— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 9, 2023
Via: @raje_ashish #Hightides #VersovaJetty #Mumbai #Rains #MumbaiUpdates pic.twitter.com/vpegvz6zqT