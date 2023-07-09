Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Rains Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides

Mumbai Rains: Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides

Updated on: 09 July,2023 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Sunday, Mumbai's Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides

Mumbai Rains: Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides

Juhu beach closed for visitors (Pic/Anurah Ahire)

Listen to this article
Mumbai Rains: Juhu beach closed for visitors due to high tides
x
00:00

On Sunday, Mumbai's Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides.


The IMD Mumbai has predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9.


The police officials were informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.


Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Watch Video:

 

According to BMC, a high tide of about 4.27 meters was expected to hit Mumbai at 4.41 pm today.

Juhu beach closed for visitors during Sunday evening due to high tides on July 9 (Pic/ Anurag Ahire)

Similarily, police officials were seen requesting people to stay away from the sea at Versova jetty.

Watch Video:

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai juhu beach juhu mumbai monsoon mumbai weather brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news Weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK