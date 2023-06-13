Mumbai: Two teenagers drown off Juhu beach

The Santacruz police registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started an investigation into this matter

Coastguard chopper seen while ongoing search operation, where 4 boys missing after drowned in sea water at Juhu Koliwada Pic/Shadab Khan

Out of four teenagers who drowned at Juhu Beach on Monday afternoon, two teenagers' dead bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning.

More two teenagers are still missing and a search operation is still on.

Two deceased are identified as Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16) and Shubham Yogesh Bhogania (16).

Both dead bodies were sent to the RN Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at around 4.30 pm at Juhu Beach at Santacruz West.

Due to cyclone storm Biparjoy running in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, the police blocked all entry points of Juhu beach and didn't allow anyone to enter into the beach area.

Police said, "All eight teenagers went inside the Juhu beach area from BMC's garden at Koliwada and they were playing inside the seawater. While a high wave dragged them inside the seawater. Police are searching for two more teenagers identified as Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15) and Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12). All are residents of the Vakola at Santacruz East."