Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two teenagers drown off Juhu beach

Mumbai: Two teenagers drown off Juhu beach

Updated on: 13 June,2023 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Santacruz police registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started an investigation into this matter

Mumbai: Two teenagers drown off Juhu beach

Coastguard chopper seen while ongoing search operation, where 4 boys missing after drowned in sea water at Juhu Koliwada Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two teenagers drown off Juhu beach
x
00:00

Out of four teenagers who drowned at Juhu Beach on Monday afternoon, two teenagers' dead bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning.


More two teenagers are still missing and a search operation is still on.


The Santacruz police registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started an investigation into this matter. 


Two deceased are identified as  Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16) and Shubham Yogesh Bhogania (16).

Both dead bodies were sent to the RN Cooper Hospital for postmortem. 

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at around 4.30 pm at Juhu Beach at Santacruz West.

Due to cyclone storm Biparjoy running in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, the police blocked all entry points of Juhu beach and didn't allow anyone to enter into the beach area. 

Police said, "All eight teenagers went inside the Juhu beach area from BMC's garden at Koliwada and they were playing inside the seawater. While a high wave dragged them inside the seawater. Police are searching for two more teenagers identified as Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15) and Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12). All are residents of the Vakola at Santacruz East."

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news santacruz juhu beach juhu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK