Mumbai rains: Two killed, 26 incidents of tree fall and 15 of short-circuit, says BMC

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday. Pic/ Sameer Abedi

Mumbai is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, with some areas likely to receive heavy downpours. As the monsoon intensifies, several incidents including falling branches, short circuits, etc. were reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an evening bulletin.

In the past 24 hours since the previous morning, there were as many as 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 incidents of short-circuit and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses, according to the BMC.

According to the Colaba observatory's weather forecast, heavy rain is anticipated throughout Mumbai, particularly in the suburbs. The city's residents have already registered complaints about falling branches, with a total of 22 incidents reported, including 3 in the city, 7 in the eastern suburbs, and 12 in the western suburbs. Authorities are promptly responding to these complaints by initiating tree cutting and removal operations.

Tragically, one individual lost their life due to a falling branch incident in Goregaon (W). Premlal Nirmal, 30 years old, was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was declared dead upon arrival.

Additionally, four short circuits were reported, with two in the city, one in the eastern suburbs, and one in the western suburbs. Local power supply departments have been notified of these incidents.

The heavy rainfall has also led to house collapses in several areas. A wall collapsed in Govandi, injuring a 17-year-old boy named Rihan Shaikh. He has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital for medical attention and is currently in stable condition. Authorities have dispatched assistance and support to affected areas, the BMC said.

Furthermore, complaints of landslides have been received, with reports of stones and soil falling from gullies in two locations in the eastern suburbs. Efforts are underway to address these incidents and provide relief to affected residents, the civic body said in a statement.

Despite these challenges, transport arrangements in the city and suburbs remain smooth as of 6 p.m. today, the BMC said.

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 77.0mm of rain. Dahisar received 154.5mm, Bhayander in Thane district saw 128.0mm, and Juhu Airport and Ram Mandir recorded 71.5mm and 76.5mm respectively, the weather department said on Wednesday evening