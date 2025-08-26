As per the BMC on Tuesday (August 26), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,391,854 million litres, which amounts to 96.16 per cent of their total capacity

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.16 per cent.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

The Upper Vaitarna Lake stood at 603.22 meters, with 95.97 per cent of its live storage capacity filled, holding 217,886 million litres of water. Modak Sagar recorded a level of 163.16 meters, reaching full capacity at 100 per cent, while Tansa Lake measured 128.57 meters, almost full at 99.18 per cent. Middle Vaitarna was at 284.29 meters, holding 98.22 per cent of its useful content.

Among smaller reservoirs, Bhatsa Lake was at 140.55 meters, Veher at 80.23 meters, and Tulsi Lake at 139.19 meters.

The report also highlighted rainfall statistics, with Upper Vaitarna receiving 59 mm, Modak Sagar 73 mm, Tansa 48 mm, and Middle Vaitarna 89 mm over the last 24 hours. Tulsi Lake received 40 mm, Bhatsa 85 mm, and Veher 31 mm. The total rainfall recorded across the city’s catchment areas since the season began has reached 2,375 mm.

Recent developments at the dams include the opening of gates at Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna, while Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi, and Veher Lakes had already started overflowing between July and August. Upper Vaitarna releases began on 21 August, ensuring controlled water management.

The reservoir levels indicate a stable water situation for Mumbai, providing assurance for the domestic and industrial water supply in the coming months.

Mumbai weather update: City braces for moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds today

Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday, August 26, with moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs. Meteorologists have also warned of occasional gusty winds in certain areas, urging residents to take precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Mumbai is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, with moderate spells of rain across the city and suburbs, accompanied by occasional gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 24 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

Regarding tidal activity, high tide is expected at 13:46 hours, reaching 4.28 meters, while the low tide will occur at 19:48 hours, measuring 0.88 meters. Looking ahead to the next day, on Wednesday, high tide is predicted at 02:05 hours at 4.04 meters, followed by low tide at 07:35 hours at 1.38 meters, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Authorities have advised coastal residents and commuters to remain alert and follow safety guidelines due to the heavy rainfall and tidal fluctuations.