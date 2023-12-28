Mumbai: Rash drivers kill retired ACP, injure woman police officer

A taxi driver and a scooterist have been arrested by the police in the separate incidents that occured in Sewri and Mulund

Sub-Inspector Pooja Dhaktode was making her way back towards the parked police vehicle when she was hit. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A retired assistant commissioner of police lost his life and a woman police sub-inspector was injured in separate reckless driving incidents in Sewri. The Sewri police have arrested a 41-year-old man allegedly responsible for the death of the retired ACP, while the Mulund police have apprehended the driver involved in the collision with the woman police officer.

According to the police, a taxi driver struck down a man near Bhaucha Dhakka around 11 pm on December 26. Responding promptly, the police transported the victim to JJ Hospital, where, despite initial treatment, the 72-year-old ACP Mohammad Javed Abdul Rashid succumbed to a brain injury. Mohammad Javed, who had left his residence for a walk, was hit by a speeding taxi.

The police promptly apprehended the accused, identified as Sanjay Bandgar (41), a resident of Worli and a taxi driver. While the police are investigating whether he was under the influence of alcohol, they do not currently suspect him to be drunk. Javed’s sudden demise has left his family in shock, as he was a well-known ACP and a physically fit individual who participated in marathons before the COVID pandemic.



The accused, Sanjay Bandgar, who collided with the 72-year-old ACP Mohammad Javed, (right) The accused, Arvind Jitlal Yadav, who collided with Sub-Inspector Pooja Dhaktode

Sanjay Bandgar has been booked by the Sewree police under sections 279 (Rash Driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt), and 304 (death by negligence). In another shocking incident unfolding in the early hours of December 27, 2023, Lady Police Sub-Inspector Pooja Babasaheb Dhaktode (27) sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident outside Mulund Police Station. The incident occurred around 12:45 AM as she was crossing NS Road in Mulund West.

PSI Dhaktode, accompanied by Prakash Kolekar and Yogita Kothwal, had just returned from a routine patrol. After stopping the police vehicle in front of the police station, she disembarked and headed towards the police station’s washroom, leaving her colleagues in the vehicle.

Tragedy struck when, after a brief wait, Sub-Inspector Pooja Dhaktode was making her way back towards the parked police vehicle. “A two-wheeler, identified as a scooter with registration number MH-03-DQ-8587, driven by Arvind Jitlal Yadav, aged 30, reportedly collided with her (Dhaktode) at high speed,” said an officer from Mulund police.

“The impact of the collision caused Sub-Inspector Dhaktode to fall to the ground, sustaining severe injuries. Witnesses, including her colleagues, immediately rushed to her aid. She was found unconscious, with blood around her mouth and nose,” added the officer.

“The two-wheeler was boarded by 3 people (triple seat) already violating the law. Before we could react, it dashed with madam. In a swift response, we took madam to Fortis Hospital in Mulund for urgent medical attention in our Nirbhaya Mobile unit vehicle as she was already unconscious,” recounted Prakash Kolekar, who was appointed as the driver of the Nirbhaya Mobile unit vehicle.

The Mulund Police, shocked by the incident, swiftly filed a case and arrested the accused. “The condition of Dhaktode madam is stable as of now (6 PM on 27th December), and we have apprehended the accused, filing a case under IPC 279 (Negligent and Rash Driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) along with various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Kantilal Kothimbire, Senior Police Inspector, Mulund Police Station.