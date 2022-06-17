Mumbai: Rat runs away with Rs 5 lakh worth of gold

Woman accidentally gives away valuables to beggar, triggering a wild chase

The Dindoshi police hand over the packet to a relieved Sundari Planibal

Sundari Planibel is one fortunate woman. Not only did she accidentally give away her 100-gram gold ornaments worth about Rs 5 lakh to a beggar, she got them back the same day, thanks to Dindoshi police. On Wednesday, she was to mortgage them to repay loans taken for her daughter’s wedding.



The jewellery that was recovered

The domestic help was given a packet of vada pav by her employer, which she kept in her bag with the jewellery. But in a strange turn of events, it ended up in garbage where rats then dragged it into a gutter.

