×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 13 Covid 19 cases zero deaths

Mumbai records 13 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Updated on: 19 November,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

There were 119 fresh cases recorded in the state, with one death reported from Pune

Mumbai records 13 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

A man gets his shot at Nair hospital. File pic


Mumbai on Friday reported 13 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,771, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said. The city had witnessed 26 COVID-19 cases a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. The recovery count in Mumbai increased by 41 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,34,865, leaving the metropolis with 164 active cases, he said.


As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 30,314 days. The overall growth rate of cases between November 11 and 17 is 0.002 per cent. So far, 1,85,23,959 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 3,896 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.   



Also read: Measles outbreak: Mumbai records one more suspected death, toll rises to 9


Maharashtra on Friday recorded 119 new cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,010 and toll to 1,48,403, an official from the state health department said.

81,35,010 Total No. of cases in maharashtra so far
164 Total No. of active cases in Mumbai
0 No. of deaths in the city on Friday
41 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK