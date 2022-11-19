Mumbai records 13 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

There were 119 fresh cases recorded in the state, with one death reported from Pune

Mumbai on Friday reported 13 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,771, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said. The city had witnessed 26 COVID-19 cases a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. The recovery count in Mumbai increased by 41 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,34,865, leaving the metropolis with 164 active cases, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 30,314 days. The overall growth rate of cases between November 11 and 17 is 0.002 per cent. So far, 1,85,23,959 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 3,896 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 119 new cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,010 and toll to 1,48,403, an official from the state health department said.

81,35,010 Total No. of cases in maharashtra so far

164 Total No. of active cases in Mumbai

0 No. of deaths in the city on Friday

41 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday

