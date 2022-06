Two new deaths took the death toll in the city to 19,582, according to BMC

Mumbai on Saturday reported 2,054 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 18.

Mumbai has now 13,613 active cases, while its overall caseload rose to 10,92,557.

