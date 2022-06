As per the BMC bulletin, 1,954 Covid patients recovered, and 110 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised today

Mumbai reported 2,255 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, raising its infection tally to 10,57,619 according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 17.

As per the bulletin, 1,954 Covid patients recovered, and 110 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised today.

