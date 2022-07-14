Mumbai records 339 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Of the 339 new cases, 310 patients were asymptomatic

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 339 new Covid-19 cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

The city's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,20,172, while the death toll increased to 19,627, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.



Of the 339 new cases, 310 patients were asymptomatic.

Giving details about the two new fatalities, the BMC said one of them was an 83-year-old woman suffering from comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease. The second was a 40-year-old woman with comorbidities, hypertension and malignancy.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

A total of 11,240 coronavirus tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking their combined count so far to 1,76,67,101.

(with inputs from PTI)