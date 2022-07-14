Breaking News
Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet
Prez Rajapaksa sent resignation letter to Parliament Speaker through email: Reports
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Patiala court dismisses Daler Mehndi's appeal against two-year sentence
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 339 new Covid 19 cases 2 deaths

Mumbai records 339 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 14 July,2022 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Of the 339 new cases, 310 patients were asymptomatic

Mumbai records 339 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 339 new Covid-19 cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

The city's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,20,172, while the death toll increased to 19,627, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Of the 339 new cases, 310 patients were asymptomatic.




Also Read: Maharashtra records 2,229 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths


Giving details about the two new fatalities, the BMC said one of them was an 83-year-old woman suffering from comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease. The second was a 40-year-old woman with comorbidities, hypertension and malignancy.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

A total of 11,240 coronavirus tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking their combined count so far to 1,76,67,101.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK