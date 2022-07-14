Breaking News
Updated on: 14 July,2022 07:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra records 2,229 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 2,229 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 339 fresh cases and two fatalities. Areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur municipal corporations recorded one death each, said the bulletin said.




The state's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate was 97.95 per cent.


As many as 2,594 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,47,894.

The department said 38,366 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 count in Nashik district rose to 4,78,072 with the single-day addition of 88 new patients, health department officials said.

So far, 4,68,522 patients have recovered from the infection, 56 of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

