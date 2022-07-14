Maharashtra records 2,229 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

The state's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate was 97.95 per cent

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 2,229 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 339 fresh cases and two fatalities. Areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur municipal corporations recorded one death each, said the bulletin said.

The state's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate was 97.95 per cent.

As many as 2,594 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,47,894.

The department said 38,366 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 count in Nashik district rose to 4,78,072 with the single-day addition of 88 new patients, health department officials said.

So far, 4,68,522 patients have recovered from the infection, 56 of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

