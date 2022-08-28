Mumbai records 610 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is at 0.066 per cent for the period between August 21 and August 27
On Sunday, Mumbai reported 610 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.
Out of the 610 new patients, 570 were asymptomatic, while 40 symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals.
With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,43,318, while the death toll increased to 19,688.
According to the health bulletin issued by the civic body, 9,635 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,80,75,887.
The data further reveals that the recovery count of the city has reached 11,18,661 after 814 patients recovered from the infection during the day.
The recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent in the city, which now has 4,969 active cases.
The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is at 0.066 per cent for the period between August 21 and August 27, while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is 1,042 days.