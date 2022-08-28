Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise residential building in Byculla

The Mumbai Fire Brigade official declared it to be a level 1 fire
Pic/Shadab Khan
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of The Baya Victoria, a high-rise residential building in Byculla, Mumbai. The incident was reported on August 28, Sunday evening. There were no injuries or loss of lives reported because of the incident.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade official declared it to be a level 1 fire.
"Fire extinguished around 5.51 pm. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation," said the BMC official..
Fire broke out on 15th floor of a high-rise building in Byculla, Mumbai— Mid Day (@mid_day) August 28, 2022
@khanshadab1982 #Mumbai #MumbaiNews pic.twitter.com/YFBSvekzIp