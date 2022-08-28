Breaking News
Supertech twin towers demolished in less than 10 seconds in Noida
Accused Edwin Nunes doesn't own North Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat partied before her death: Court told
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise residential building in Byculla
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in high rise residential building in Byculla

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise residential building in Byculla

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Fire Brigade official declared it to be a level 1 fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise residential building in Byculla

Pic/Shadab Khan


A fire broke out on the 8th floor of The Baya Victoria, a high-rise residential building in Byculla, Mumbai. The incident was reported on August 28, Sunday evening. There were no injuries or loss of lives reported because of the incident.


The Mumbai Fire Brigade official declared it to be a level 1 fire.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for triggering explosion at thermal power station in Parli


"Fire extinguished around 5.51 pm. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation," said the BMC official.. 

Watch Video:

This Ganesh Chaturthi will you be making your own clay Ganesha idol at home ?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news byculla maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK