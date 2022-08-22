Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death

The city has 5,761 active cases currently

A beneficiary gets his vaccine shot at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Sunday reported 818 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,38,349, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 818 new cases, only 57 patients were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by one to 19,673, the BMC said in a bulletin. At least 8,347 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,80,10,697.

With 881 patients recovering from the coronavirus infection during the day, the count of recoveries in the metropolis reached 11,12,915, leaving the city with 5,761 active cases.

Also read: Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,832 cases, 2 deaths



The case recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 97.8 per cent, while the overall growth rate stood at 0.072 per cent between August 14 and 20, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,832 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, which took the tally to 80,84,383 and the toll to 1,48,195, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had reported 1,855 cases and two deaths.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle led with 1,259, followed by Pune Circle (295), Nashik Circle (78), Nagpur Circle (100), Kolhapur Circle (39), Latur Circle (32), Aurangabad Circle (16) and Akola Circle (13).

Of the two deaths in the state, the other from Satara in western Maharashtra, the official said.

80,84,383 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,259 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

01 No. of deaths in city on sunday

881 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on sunday

