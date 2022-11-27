Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95

No death was reported on November 27, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,743
Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,889, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,051 after 15 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.
The city now has 95 active cases, as per the health bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.