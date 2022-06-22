Mumbai reports 1,648 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

The growth of Covid-19 cases stood at 0.183 per cent between June 15-21, while the case doubling rate was 371 days

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,648 new Covid-19 cases, down from 1,781 the previous day. the city also reported two deaths due to the infection.

Mumbai has seen less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day and witnessed a dip of 133 Covid-19 cases as compared to the previous day. Mumbai has been reporting Covid-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

"The growth of Covid-19 cases stood at 0.183 per cent between June 15-21, while the case doubling rate was 371 days," said the BMC.

Out of the 1,648 new patients, 1,557 were asymptomatic, while 91 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 17 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Mumbai has a test positivity rate of 20.26 per cent and coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)