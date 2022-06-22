Mumbai reports 1,648 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The growth of Covid-19 cases stood at 0.183 per cent between June 15-21, while the case doubling rate was 371 days

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,648 new Covid-19 cases, down from 1,781 the previous day. the city also reported two deaths due to the infection.

Mumbai has seen less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day and witnessed a dip of 133 Covid-19 cases as compared to the previous day. Mumbai has been reporting Covid-19 cases in four digits since June 7.




"The growth of Covid-19 cases stood at 0.183 per cent between June 15-21, while the case doubling rate was 371 days," said the BMC.


Also Read: Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19

Out of the 1,648 new patients, 1,557 were asymptomatic, while 91 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 17 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Mumbai has a test positivity rate of 20.26 per cent and coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

