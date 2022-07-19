Mumbai reports 167 new Covid-19 cases, but TPR 2 per cent as testing was low

On Monday, out of 167 fresh cases, 13 patients need hospitalisation and five were put on oxygen support. The total COVID tally went up to 11,21,262

A woman gets her booster shot at Cooperage Gardens, Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje

There was a drop in COVID testing figures and cases on Monday. The city reported 167 positive cases out of 6,886 samples. As per health officials, the data is from Sunday and because of weekend testing, it is on the lower side. However, the test positivity rate stood at 2 per cent. No deaths were reported in the city.

On Monday, out of 167 fresh cases, 13 patients need hospitalisation and five were put on oxygen support. The total COVID tally went up to 11,21,262.

Currently, there are 2,232 active patients in Mumbai out of which 258 are taking treatment in hospitals and 26 patients are on oxygen support. The city reported zero deaths on Monday. The total death count due to COVID stood at 19,632. In the past 24 hours, 235 patients recovered from COVID after which the total recovery count reached 10,99,398.

On Monday, the state reported 1,111 cases after which the total count has gone up to 80,20,502. On the other hand, 1,474 patients recovered and the total recovery tally went up to 78,57,314. On Monday no death was reported in the state either. The total death toll stood at 1,48,026 and the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, as per the state health officials. Out of 1,111 cases in the state, 319 cases were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and 441 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

Also read: Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!



26 BA.5, 13 BA.2.75 cases in state

According to the latest report from the NIV, Pune & BJ Medical College, Pune, 26 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state. In addition, 13 patients have been found with BA.2.75 variant. Of these, 23 cases are from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and 1 each from Buldhana, Latur and Thane. These samples are from the period June 29 and July 4. A detailed epidemiological investigation is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 70.

80,20,502 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

319 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

0 No. of deaths in city on monday

235 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday