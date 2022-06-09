Mumbai reports 1,702 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The active case count has increased to 7,998 from 7,000 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate dipped to 97 per cent from 98 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday Mumbai reported a drop in Covid-19 cases with 1,702 infections and one patient succumbed to the infection, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. The city's Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 9.64 per cent

Compared to the previous day's data, city recorded a slight decrease in the number of cases. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,765 cases.

The active case count has increased to 7,998 from 7,000 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate dipped to 97 per cent from 98 per cent, the BMC bulletin said.

