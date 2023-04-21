Mumbai reports 226 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The city now has an active caseload of 1,466 patients, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Friday reported 226 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,61,569, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus.

With the death reported on April 21, the death toll in the city reached 19,758, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 282 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,40,345.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,466 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 14 and April 20 was 0.0176 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,30,930 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,839 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 3,894 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 993 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the state health department bulletin said.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,60,499, as per the bulletin. Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 5,970 active cases, the state health department bulletin added.

Around 1,147 patients discharged today 80,06,032 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 21.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.