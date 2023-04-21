Mumbai: Western Railway trains to be affected due to power block on April 23

The Western Railway said that due to traffic cum power block from 08:55 hrs to 10:55 hrs on Sunday, April 23, 2023 to carry out the work of launching of 5 girders for construction of ROB between Vaitarna – Saphale station, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, short terminated, partially cancelled and regulated

The Western Railway on Friday said that some Western Railway trains will be affected due to a power block between Vaitarna and Saphale stations.

The Western Railway said that due to traffic cum power block from 08:55 hrs to 10:55 hrs on Sunday, April 23, 2023 to carry out the work of launching of 5 girders for construction of ROB between Vaitarna – Saphale station, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, short terminated, partially cancelled and regulated.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under: -

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 01337 Boisar - Vasai Road MEMU

2. Train No. 90450 Virar – Churchgate local of 12:00 hrs.

Short – Termination/ Partially Cancelation:

1. Train No. 01338 Dombivli – Boisar MEMU will be short terminated at Vasai Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Boisar.

2. Train No. 93008 Dahanu Road - Borivali local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Borivali.

3. Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

4. Train No. 93010 Dahanu Road - Virar local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Virar.

5. Train No. 93011 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

6. Train No. 19002 Surat - Virar Express will be short terminated at Palghar and hence will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar.

7. Train No. 09143 Virar - Valsad will remain partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Valsad.

Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi- Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

2. Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

3. Train No.22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

4. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 40 mins.

5. Train No. 12489 Bikaner - Dadar Express will be regulated by 25 mins.

6. Train No. 19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express will be regulated by 01.15 hrs.

The Western Railway said that the passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same.