The city now has an active caseload of 1,591 patients, the BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 234 new cases of Covid-19, one death x 00:00

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 234 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,60,551, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus.

With the death reported on April 19, the death toll in the city reached 19,755, the health bulletin said.

A 73-year-old Male with comorbidities chronic kidney disease died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 319 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,39,790.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,591 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 12 and April 18 was 0.0191 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,27,325 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,867 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 3,547 days, as per civic data.

Also Read: Western Railway to run summer special trains between Bandra and Gandhidham

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 fresh coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said, the PTI reported.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,57,293, while the death toll increased to 1,48,485, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities on Monday.

The bulletin said at present the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is the dominant strain in the state. The number of patients detected with this variant stood at 681, while four deaths linked to the strain have been reported in the state.

The health bulletin said since January 1 this year, the state has recorded 68 Covid-19 deaths and 73.53 per cent of these fatalities have occurred in patients above 60 years of age. It said 57 of the deceased had comorbidities, while 9 per cent did not have any additional illness.

Data was not available for 34 per cent of the deceased, said the deparment.

(with PTI inputs)