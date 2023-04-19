Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 3 workers killed after using low intensity explosive to dig well 1 injured

Maharashtra: 3 workers killed after using low-intensity explosive to dig well; 1 injured

Updated on: 19 April,2023 05:11 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The accident took place at Hirdi village in Trimbakeshwar taluka around 10 pm on Tuesday, an official said

Maharashtra: 3 workers killed after using low-intensity explosive to dig well; 1 injured

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 3 workers killed after using low-intensity explosive to dig well; 1 injured
x
00:00

Three labourers were killed and one seriously injured after they used a low-intensity explosive to break rocks while digging a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Wednesday.


The accident took place at Hirdi village in Trimbakeshwar taluka around 10 pm on Tuesday, the official said.



Four workers started digging a well but they encountered rocks after a few feet. They used a low-intensity explosive to go deeper, the official said.


Before the workers could come out, the explosion took place and they were hit by rock pieces, he said. After being alerted, police reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital where doctors declared three of them dead.

Also Read: Mumbai Police conducts operation 'All out' in city, several arrested in raids

The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official.

The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official, adding that whether or not permission was obtained to use explosives will be determined during an investigation. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra news India news national news nashik Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK