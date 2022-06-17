Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan

This is the second time in three days that TPR has gone above 15 per cent

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,366 new Covid positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On Thursday the city testing positivity rate jumped to 15.11 percent. 2366 tests were conducted out of which 15,656 samples were found positive. This is the second time in three days that TPR has gone above 15 per cent. The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections. Its recovery count rose to 10,55,665 after 1,700 patients recuperated during the day, while the number of active cases increased to 13,005, the civic body said in its bulletin.

On Sunday and Tuesday also Mumbai had reported two deaths each. For the last 10 days, the metropolis has been recording four digit Covid-19 cases. However, the daily case count went beyond the 2,200-mark on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day Covid-19 count in Mumbai since January 22, when it had logged 2,550 cases and 13 fatalities. Currently, Mumbai’s positivity rate is 15.11 per cent, while the number of beds occupied in the hospitals has crossed the 100-mark.

