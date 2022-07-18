Mumbai reports 276 new Covid-19 cases, two fatalities; TPR at 2.59 per cent

Currently, there are 2,300 active patients in Mumbai out of which 260 are being treated in hospitals and 38 patients are on oxygen support

A woman gets her Covid shot at the zoo on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Though the COVID graph has been going down in Mumbai, people dying from disease still continues. On Sunday, two people lost their lives to the virus. While 276 tested positive out of 10,656 samples, the test positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent.

On Sunday, out of 276 fresh cases, 24 patients needed hospitalisation and four were put on oxygen support. The total COVID tally went up to 11,21,095. Currently, there are 2,300 active patients in Mumbai out of which 260 are being treated in hospitals and 38 patients are on oxygen support. The city reported two deaths on Sunday.

As per BMC officials, a 39-year-old and 29-year-old man suffering from kidney disease and other ailments died. The total death count due to COVID stood at 19,632. In the past 24 hours, 397 patients recovered from COVID after which the total recovery count reached 1,099,163. On Sunday, the state reported 2,186 cases after which the total count has gone up to 80,19,391. On the other hand, 2,197 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,55,840.

The state reported three deaths in the last 24 hours. Apart from two in Mumbai, one death was reported from Chandrapur. The total death toll has now reached 1,48,026 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per state health officials. Out of 2,185 cases in the state, 549 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 777 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 cases

According to the latest report from the B J Medical College, Pune, one patient with BA.4 and 18 of BA.5 have been found in the state. In addition, 17 patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant. All patients are from Pune. All these samples were tested at INSACOG labs of Pune and Mumbai. These samples are from the period 25 June and July 4, 2022. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 132 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 57.

80,19,391

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

549

Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

2

No of deaths in city on Sunday

397

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Sunday