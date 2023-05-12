Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, one death

The city now has an active caseload of 302 patients, BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Friday reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,475, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

With the death reported on May 8, the death toll in the city reached 19,769, the health bulletin said.

A 59-year-old Male with comorbidities Diabetes Mellitus (DM) and Hypertension (HTN) died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 86 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,404.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 5 and May 11 was 0.0043 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,59,549 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,016 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 16,355 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 121 new Covid-19 cases and one death related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,217, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 1,032 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

298 patients discharged today 80,18,643 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 12. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, the bulletin said.