Maharashtra reports 121 new Covid-19 cases, one death

298 patients discharged today 80,18,643 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 12. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, the bulletin said

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Friday reported 121 new Covid-19 cases and one death related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,217, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 1,032 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

After weeks of witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the state has been noticing a decline in the new cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra had on Thursday reported 149 Covid-19 cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state on May 11.

362 more patients had recovered on Thursday, the health department had said.

The state had recorded 154 cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

At present, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16, which has been found in 1,241 cases so far and caused 13 deaths in the state, said the bulletin.

Mumbai had on Thursday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,447, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A BMC bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,768.

A day ago, the city had witnessed 47 cases and zero fatality.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between May 4 and May 10 stood at 0.0053 per cent.

The case doubling rate was 14,273 days, as per the bulletin issued on Thursday.