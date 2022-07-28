Mumbai reports 281 Covid-19 cases, one death

Of the 281 new cases, only 19 are symptomatic and three patients are on oxygen

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Mumbai records 281 new Covid-19 cases and one death, states data released by BMC's public health department.

The infection tally rose to 11,23,915 and the toll to 19,647, the release mentioned. Of the 281 new cases, only 19 are symptomatic and three patients are on oxygen.

The recovery count rose by 272, leaving the city with an active tally of 1,806. In the last 24 hours, 8,775 samples were examined in the city and the number of coronavirus tests reached 1,77,98,899.

As per the data released, the recovery rate is 98 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between July 21 and 27 stood at 0.022 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 3,144 days.