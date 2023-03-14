Breaking News
Mumbai reports 36 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 144

Updated on: 14 March,2023 07:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The daily count of infections in the city has doubled since Monday, when it recorded 18 cases, according to a health bulletin

Representational Pic


Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 36 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,55601, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The daily count of infections in the city has doubled since Monday, when it recorded 18 cases.



The toll remained unchanged at 19,747 and the count of recoveries stood at 11,35,710 after 14 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said.


With this, the city now has 144 active cases, he said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate of Covid-19 caseload in the city is 45,501 days, the official said.

As many as 1,385 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,87,71,256.

