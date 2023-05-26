Mumbai reports 7 Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 108

No death was reported on May 26, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as seven new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,735, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 26, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 29 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,85.The city now has an active caseload of 108 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 19 and May 25 was 0.0015 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,72,177 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 786 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 44,693 days, as per civic data.Also Read: Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Thursday reported 55 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,69,071, while the death toll rose by one to touch 1,48,551, a health department official told the PTI on Thursday.

The addition to the tally was less than the 64 cases detected on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Mumbai had accounted for 11 cases and the sole death took place in Thane, the official added.

The recovery count in Mumbai had increased by 21 more patients on Thursday to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,826. No death was reported on May 25, the death toll in the city had remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The recovery count increased by 71 in the last 24 hours and reached 80,20,105, leaving the state with 415 active cases.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent and the total number of coronavirus tests conducted stood at 8,71,57,153, including 5,849 in the last 24 hours.

At present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total 1,501 cases were found with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported due to this variant.