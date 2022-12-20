Breaking News
Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 36
Uddhav demands CM Shinde's resignation after HC order in land allotment case
Special team will probe local police's inaction in 2020 complaint: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Gangster Chhota Rajan discharged in 1999 murder case
After Covid outbreak in China, Centre urges states to increase genome sequencing

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 7 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 36

Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 36

Updated on: 20 December,2022 10:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on December 20, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 36

Representational Pic


Mumbai on Tuesday reported 7 new cases of Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 11,55,056, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on December 20, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, it said.



The recovery count increased by twenty patients to touch 11,35,275.


The city now has an active caseload of 36, the health bulletin said.

According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between December 13 and 19 was 0.0003 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra logs 20 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 132

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,368, the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,824 with 33 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra had reported nine new cases and a single fatality on Monday.

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news India news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK