Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 36

No death was reported on December 20, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, the BMC said in a health bulletin
Representational Pic
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 7 new cases of Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 11,55,056, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.
No death was reported on December 20, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, it said.
The recovery count increased by twenty patients to touch 11,35,275.
The city now has an active caseload of 36, the health bulletin said.
According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between December 13 and 19 was 0.0003 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,368, the state health department said.
The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,412 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,824 with 33 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
Maharashtra had reported nine new cases and a single fatality on Monday.