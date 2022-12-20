After Covid outbreak in China, Centre urges states and UTs to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

In a letter to the States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants
Representational Pic
Amid the rising Covid cases in China and other nations, the Centre on Tuesday urged all states to increase genome sequencing of Covid-positive samples.
In a letter to the States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same."
It further said, in this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLS) that are mapped to the States and UTs.
The letter said, India with its focus on a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior has been able to restrict the transmission of Covid-19 virus and is having around twelve hundred cases on a weekly basis. Public Health challenge of Covid-19 still persists around the world with around thirty-five lakh cases reported weekly.
It said, the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of Covid- 19' issued by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in June, 2022 calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Therefore, monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance.
"Ministry of Health & Family Welfare commends the consistent hard work put in by all States/UTs and will continue to extend required support to all states in this regard," the letter said.