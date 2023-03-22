Mumbai reports 71 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 361

No death was reported on March 22, the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 71 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in the city to 11,55,993, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on March 22, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said.

The recovery count increased by 31 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,35,885, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 361 patients, it further said.

According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between March 15 and March 21 was 0.0039 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,87,82,591 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,290 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data of March 22.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST's 2nd electric double decker bus hits roads

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 334 Covid-19 cases and one death, the State health department said in a bulletin.

Maharashtra had on Tuesday recorded 280 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality due to the infection. The fresh cases had took the tally to 81,40,145 and toll to 1,48,429, an official from the state health department had said on Tuesday.

The daily count of cases has more than doubled since Monday, when it reported 128 new cases, as per a health bulletin on Tuesday.

According to an official report on March 21, with 7,845 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,65,57,062.

As per the bulletin on Tuesday, the recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, it stated.

(with PTI inputs)