Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 29

No death was reported on July 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Sunday reported 8 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,960, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by one more patient to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,158.

The city now has an active caseload of 29 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin issued by the BMC, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 25 and July 1 was 0.0003 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,89,00,074 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 637 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Saturday recorded one case of Covid-19. No death related to the virus was reported on July 1, a BMC Covid bulletin had said on Saturday.

It had said that as many as five patients had recovered from the virus and were discharged on July 1.

Meanwhile, India logged 53 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,907, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,281)

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,884, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The country had recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)