Breaking News
NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Nagpur: Five injured as car falls off bridge, lands on railway tracks
NCP joining Maharashtra govt is start of Shinde losing his CM's post: Sanjay Raut
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Mumbai: Man stabs 33-year-old neighbour to death; held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 8 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 29

Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 29

Updated on: 02 July,2023 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on July 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 29

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 29
x
00:00

Mumbai on Sunday reported 8 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,960, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on July 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by one more patient to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,158.


The city now has an active caseload of 29 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin issued by the BMC, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 25 and July 1 was 0.0003 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,89,00,074 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 637 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Saturday recorded one case of Covid-19. No death related to the virus was reported on July 1, a BMC Covid bulletin had said on Saturday. 

It had said that as many as five patients had recovered from the virus and were discharged on July 1.

Meanwhile, India logged 53 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,907, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,281)

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,884, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The country had recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
Covid 19 Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK