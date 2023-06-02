Mumbai reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 75

No death was reported on June 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as eight new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,810, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 75 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by seven more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,963.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 26 and June 1 was 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,77,579 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 766 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 77,432 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,69,294, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department, according to the PTI.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,552.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra detected 26 cases, but no fatality.

According to a health department bulletin, 5,001 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 8,71,89,183.

The Mumbai administrative circle had reported the highest 24 cases followed by six in the Pune circle, two each in Kolhapur and Nagpur, and one each in Nashik and Akola circles, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Mumbai city recorded 14 cases, taking the total tally to 11,62,879, while the death toll remained static at 19,772, said the bulletin.

Since January 1, 2023, as many as 122 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the state, and 72.95 per cent of these have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, while 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities (more than one disease or health condition), said the bulletin.

As per the department, Maharashtra logged 223 infections between May 26 and June 1 as compared to 415 from May 19 to May 25.

(with PTI inputs)