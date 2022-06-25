Mumbai reports 840 new Covid-19 cases; three deaths

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,04,600, while the death toll increased to 19,594, as per BMC bulletin

Mumbai on Saturday reported 840 Covid-19 cases, a fall attributed to the glitches in the ICMR portal, and three fatalities, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 25.

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,04,600, while the death toll increased to 19,594, as per BMC bulletin.

As per a bulletin issued by the BMC, the three fatalities included two men - a 94-year-old and a 77-year-old with comorbidities, and a 63-year-old woman, also with comorbidities. A total of 92 patients were hospitalised.

With 2,051 patients discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,72,963, leaving the metropolis with 12,043 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,733 tests were conducted on Saturday, raising the number of samples tested so far to 1,74,59,528.

The case recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 97 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases between June 18 and 24 stood at 0.167 per cent. The doubling rate of cases is 400 days, the bulletin said.