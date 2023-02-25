Breaking News
Mumbai reports three cases of Covid-19, active tally at 32

Updated on: 25 February,2023 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on February 25, the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Mumbai on Saturday reported as many as three cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in city to 11,55,350, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on February 25, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said.



The recovery count increased by 10 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,35,571, the health bulletin said.


The city now has an active caseload of 32 patients, it further said.

According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between February 18 and February 24 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,87,51,096 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,129 samples in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 32 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,548, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said, reported the PTI.

Pune circle led with 14 new cases, followed by six in Akola, three in Latur, and one each in Nashik and Kolhapur, he said.

The recovery count increased by 24 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,88,977, leaving the state with 140 active cases, including 67 in Pune, 32 in Mumbai and 13 in Thane district, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,64,14,930 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,286 in the last 24 hours.

(with PTI inputs) 

