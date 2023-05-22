Mumbai reports two cases of Covid-19, active tally at 150

No death reported on May 22, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,771, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

After a recent sudden spike in daily cases of Covid-19, Mumbai on Monday reported two cases of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,679, the BMC health bulletin said.

No death reported on May 22, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,771, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by eight more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,108.

The city now has an active caseload of 150 more patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 15 and May 21 was 0.0018 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,68,386 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 401 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 37,650 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 24 cases of Covid-19, a state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,68,913, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 487 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

22 patients recovered and were discharged on May 22 taking the overall recovery in the state to 80,19,877 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

The bulletin said, since January 1, 2023, 119 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.79 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the health bulletin said.