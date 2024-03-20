Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Residents go green with one colony one Holi campaign
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Residents go green with ‘one colony, one Holi campaign’

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

The aim is to reduce wood burning and pollution, promoting sustainable Holi celebrations

Mumbai: Residents go green with ‘one colony, one Holi campaign’

Members of some buildings from Nehru Nagar have agreed to participate

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Residents go green with ‘one colony, one Holi campaign’
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. A group from Nehru Nagar Kurla has started incentives for ‘one colony, one Holi’
  2. This will help to reduce pollution due to the burning of wood, which is custom
  3. Holi will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24

A group from Nehru Nagar Kurla has started incentives for ‘one colony, one Holi’. This will help to reduce pollution due to the burning of wood, which is custom. “We have decided to start this incentive this year. There are around 150 buildings in Nehru Nagar. Members of around 15 buildings agreed to participate in the incentive,’ said Umesh Shirsat, who is part of the incentive. “We are making efforts to get as many residents of the building as possible to participate in this campaign. We have appealed to the residents to collect unused furniture. It will be used as part of the customary pyre on Holi,” Shirsat added.


Holi will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24. Rajiv Bhandari, another resident of Nehru Nagar said we are still discussing with the residents of the area. It is expected that more and more residents of the building will participate. This is our first year and we plan to continue this for subsequent years. Next year, we will start this campaign early to get more participation. Residents of 15 buildings around Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ground are ready to participate in this incentive,” said Bhandari.


Another resident, Harish Khade said, “For Holi, approximately 60–70 kg of wood is burned. Cow dung and dry grass are also used, which causes pollution. If we celebrate one Holi in the colony it will reduce the burning of wood as well as reduce pollution, thereby maintain the tradition as well.”


15
No of buildings to participate in the campaign

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kurla mumbai mumbai news holi maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK