Mumbai: Residents go green with ‘one colony, one Holi campaign’

The aim is to reduce wood burning and pollution, promoting sustainable Holi celebrations

Members of some buildings from Nehru Nagar have agreed to participate

A group from Nehru Nagar Kurla has started incentives for ‘one colony, one Holi’ This will help to reduce pollution due to the burning of wood, which is custom Holi will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24

A group from Nehru Nagar Kurla has started incentives for ‘one colony, one Holi’. This will help to reduce pollution due to the burning of wood, which is custom. “We have decided to start this incentive this year. There are around 150 buildings in Nehru Nagar. Members of around 15 buildings agreed to participate in the incentive,’ said Umesh Shirsat, who is part of the incentive. “We are making efforts to get as many residents of the building as possible to participate in this campaign. We have appealed to the residents to collect unused furniture. It will be used as part of the customary pyre on Holi,” Shirsat added.

Holi will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24. Rajiv Bhandari, another resident of Nehru Nagar said we are still discussing with the residents of the area. It is expected that more and more residents of the building will participate. This is our first year and we plan to continue this for subsequent years. Next year, we will start this campaign early to get more participation. Residents of 15 buildings around Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ground are ready to participate in this incentive,” said Bhandari.

Another resident, Harish Khade said, “For Holi, approximately 60–70 kg of wood is burned. Cow dung and dry grass are also used, which causes pollution. If we celebrate one Holi in the colony it will reduce the burning of wood as well as reduce pollution, thereby maintain the tradition as well.”

