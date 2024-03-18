Even as BMC, railways face ire for goof-ups, mid-day visits family of the 36-year-old woman who lost her life in bridge collapse

(Left) Asmita Katkar, who was injured in the mishap, died four days later during treatment; (right) Lahu Katkar with his son Siddhesh and mother Sulochana at their house in Dalavi Chawl, Andheri West. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job x 00:00

One arm of Gokhale Bridge was opened to traffic, six years after part of bridge collapsed mid-day reached out to the family of one of the victims The family is still waiting for a job assurance from railway authorities

One arm of the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri was opened to traffic on February 27, six years after a part of the bridge collapsed in 2018, causing two deaths. mid-day reached out to the family of one of the victims, Asmita Katkar, who was killed in the mishap. The family—living in a narrow lane of a slum known as Dalavi Chawl in Andheri West—is still waiting for a job assurance from railway authorities.

“For the authorities, it is seen as only one death. But, we lost the support pillar of our family. My son lost his mother at age six. His grandmother cares for him like her own child. But a mother is a mother. Our family is devastated by her passing,” Asmita’s husband Lahu said, breaking his silence years after the incident.

On July 3, 2018, part of the Gokhale bridge collapsed. Asmita Katkar, 36, died four days later during treatment. “We received a competition of R5 lakh from railway authorities. They also promised me a job in the railways. However, officials told me later that they hadn't received an order in this regard from their superiors,” Lahu said.

According to him, the family received a call from railway officials a few months ago and said the couple’s son Siddhesh could get a job after he turned 18. The family was also told they would be given certificates to claim the job. “We have submitted all relevant documents but haven't received any assurance letter from the railway. We are waiting and hope the railway authorities will help us,” Lahu added.

The Katkar family has been waiting for a job confirmation for 6 years. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Lahu currently resides with his mother Sulochana, 68, and Siddhesh, 12, in a 10 feet×8 feet house in the slum. He quit his job in the housekeeping department of a college some time ago so he could drop Siddhesh to school as Sulochana can’t walk much. “Asmita wanted Siddhesh to be well educated. We won’t compromise on his education under any circumstances. Earlier my mother would drop him to school in Andheri East. But now she can't walk much. We can’t afford to send him to school by auto-rickshaw. So I quit my job a few months ago just to drop him off at school. Now I don't have any work,” Lahu said.

“We grew up here as we didn’t have a choice. But Asmita believed our son would change the situation as he is a very bright student.”

Explaining the situation, Sulochana who worked as a housemaid, said her other son who was working with a private company died on duty. She receives R2,000 as monthly compensation after his death and the family is getting interest on bank deposits made using the compensation amount received for Asmita's death. “Siddhesh’s school fees are low, but the cost of educational material is high. We always try to ensure that his education does not suffer due to the meagre amount of money we have to run the house,” she said.

According to Sulochana, her husband also passed away at a very young age and her children didn’t enroll for higher education due to their financial condition. “I want to fulfil Asmita’s dream of giving Siddhesh a good education, but our money will run out. If Siddhesh gets a job in the railways, he can complete further education while working and fulfil his dream of becoming an IPS officer someday,” she added.

Siddhesh who is now studying in Std 6, said he was praised by school authorities this year for always receiving ‘Grade A’ in exams. “I also participate in Kabaddi. I enjoy studying and partaking in sports. I want to be an IPS officer and I’m ready to work hard for that,” said Siddhesh, who went silent when asked about his mother. Sulochana said he has never stayed at home alone after the incident.

Recalling the day the Gokhale bridge collapsed, Sulochana said it was raining heavily and there was water-logging in the area. Someone informed her that the bridge had collapsed. She then went to Siddhesh’s school and later to the bridge site as she was aware Asmita would take the route home that day, after dropping Siddhesh to school. “No one responded to queries and I returned home. Later, we got to know that Asmita was injured and was admitted to hospital. She was returning home from Siddhesh’s school when the bridge collapsed. She does not always use this road, but decided to take it that day,” Sulochana said.

Lahu added, “I don't want to talk about who was at fault for the mishap. Those who die in such accidents are only seen as individuals by the government. However, for their families, that person is precious. In our case, my six-year-old son lost his mother and I lost my support. All I can say is that the authorities should ensure the safety of the common man.”

The Western Railway spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages.

