Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Rise in Covid 19 cases due to climatic changes say doctors

Mumbai: Rise in Covid-19 cases due to climatic changes, say doctors

Updated on: 08 March,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

During the second half of the month, from Feb 15 to 28, the number increased to 82 with an average of 6 cases per day

Mumbai: Rise in Covid-19 cases due to climatic changes, say doctors

A doctor says Covid is now endemic. Representation pic


The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has risen from a daily average of four patients in the first half of February, to 12 patients in March. Doctors said this is due to climatic changes.


Though there were waves of Covid in a few parts of the world, the country experienced the lowest number of cases in January. The number further decreased in February. In Mumbai, in the first half of February, from Feb 1 to 14, there were a total of 47 cases registered with an average of less than 4 cases daily. During the second half of the month, from Feb 15 to 28, the number increased to 82 with an average of 6 cases per day. 



Also Read: Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots


In the first six days in March there were 75 cases registered with an average of 12 cases per day. However, no death was recorded in Mumbai in the past one and half month. “Covid-19 has now become endemic. There is a major difference in maximum and minimum temperatures now and this is the perfect ground for growth of viruses like the common flu or Swine Flu and even Covid. So the cases are increasing,” said Dr Pradip Awate, former state surveillance officer for epidemic diseases.

75
No of Covid-19 cases in the first week of March

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK