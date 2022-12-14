Mumbai: RPF staff and passenger rescue two passengers slipped from running train

RPF in its statement said that the two passengers were not injured.
Screen grab from the footage of the incident.
Two persons had a miraculous escape while they were boarding a running local train in Mumbai on at 9 pm on Monday.
The Railyway Protection Force (RPF) in a statement said that an unknown old lady passenger and a young girl slipped and fell on the platform while boarding a running local train. Amid this, Ct Tejaranm -- an RPF staff -- immediately rushed and pulled the two passengers away from the moving train with the help of another passenger.
"They both thanked RPF staff for swift action and saving them," the statement read.