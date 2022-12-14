Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai RPF staff and passenger rescue two passengers slipped from running train

Mumbai: RPF staff and passenger rescue two passengers slipped from running train

Updated on: 14 December,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

RPF in its statement said that the two passengers were not injured.

Mumbai: RPF staff and passenger rescue two passengers slipped from running train

Screen grab from the footage of the incident.


Two persons had a miraculous escape while they were boarding a running local train in Mumbai on at 9 pm on Monday.


The Railyway Protection Force (RPF) in a statement said that an unknown old lady passenger and a young girl slipped and fell on the platform while boarding a running local train. Amid this, Ct Tejaranm -- an RPF staff -- immediately rushed and pulled the two passengers away from the moving train with the help of another passenger.



Also read: Mumbai: Lives at risk, locals warn, will look into it, says Central Railway


RPF in its statement said that the two passengers were not injured.

"They both thanked RPF staff for swift action and saving them," the statement read.

The new station at Kopri will take some load off the crowded Thane station. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai railways mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK