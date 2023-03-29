Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation

Updated on: 29 March,2023 05:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Delays due to controversies have escalated the underground line’s cost by Rs 14,000 cr

Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation

The Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony on August 7, 2022. Pic/Shadab Khan


Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has spent Rs 3.81 crore only to fight various cases—including that of the Aarey car shed—related to Aqua Line 3, the city’s first underground railway.


RTI activist Anil Galgali sought various information on November 21, 2022, from the MMRCL regarding the expenditure incurred on Metro 3 litigation. As per information received by the activist, from December 30, 2015, to January 9, 2023, MMRCL spent a total of Rs 3,81,92,613 on court claims.



The commissioning of 33.5-km Aqua Line 3 has been delayed due to a number of controversies leading to cost escalation. From the original estimation of Rs 23,136 crore, the cost has now exceeded Rs 37,275 crore. Work on the line started in 2016, when the cost per kilometre was over Rs 690 crore. But delays in acquiring the Aarey depot led to a loss of Rs 5.87 crore per day.

Officials plan to open phase one of the Metro line from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex by December 2023 and nine trains have been marked out for this. Of the nine, two are already in the city and undergoing trials, while a few others will join them soon.

33.5
Length of Aqua Line 3 in km

