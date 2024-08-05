BMC revealed the same in response to an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali who had sought various information about the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

Mumbai Coastal Road

In response to an RTI query, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has levied a fine of Rs 35 crore on contractors over delay in the Mumbai Coastal Road project work. RTI activist Anil Galgali had sought various information about the Mumbai Coastal Road project from the BMC.

The department said that the work of the Mumbai Coastal Road project is divided into three parts. Under part one, the work from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace was awarded. The contractor has been levied a fine of Rs 11.63 crore since the work has been extended thrice from the initial completion date of June 9, 2023, to September 10, 2023, and eventually extending till May 22, 2025.

The second phase of work extends from Baroda Palace to the south end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link and it was originally set to be completed on October 15, 2022. However, the work will likely be completed by October 25, 2024.

Part three, from Princes Street to Priyadarshini Park, carries a fine of Rs 7.25 crore. The completion date for said construction was October 12, 2022. This work has been extended three times as well from the initial completion day of May 25, 2023, to November 26, 2023, and April 2, 2024.

The project is now in its final stages, with 91 per cent of the work accomplished to date. The contractor requested the BMC to seek an extension of 181 days.

According to Anil Galgali, the penalty levied is very low considering the increase in cost. "Contractors strive to get such ambitious work but once they get the job, they cannot complete the project in time. In such a case, the price increases and the increased expenditure is met by the money collected from the taxes of Mumbaikars," Galgali said.