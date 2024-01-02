Mumbai's air quality 'moderate'; Chembur records worse AQI of 263

Mumbai's skyline was obscured by a haze of smog and the city's air quality was classified as 'moderate' on Tuesday. According to the data collated by the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, the city's Air Quality Index was at 129 at 10 am.

Representative Image

The SAMEER App dashboard on Tuesday showed that Kurla, Worli, Mazgaon, Chakala, Byculla, Bhandup and Borivali areas recorded satisfactory air quality. Kurla and Chakala's AQI was 100 while Bhandup and Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 75. Byculla's AQI stood at 90 and Worli's at 87 and Borivali's AQI was at 98.

Shivaji Nagar and Chembur areas reported 'poor' air quality with AQI at 222 and 263 respectively.

According to SAMEER app data, Thane's air quality was 'poor' on Tuesday with an AQI of 226 and Navi Mumbai's air was 'moderate' with an AQI of 178. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai recorded a satisfactory AQI of 85. Kalamboli and Sanpada recorded poor AQI of 268 and 211 respectively.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Waste burning, industrial activities, construction dust, and vehicle emissions are the primary sources of air pollution in Mumbai. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can enter the lungs deeply and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health concerns.

Several projects are in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, among other things, enforced limits on car emissions, restricted dust regions at construction sites, and encouraged the use of electric vehicles. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to reduce pollution from various sources.

Weather in Mumbai

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily forecast for the city and nearby areas, the sky will remain clear today. The highest temperature is expected to be approximately 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will most likely be about 20 degrees Celsius.

