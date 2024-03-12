Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom

In shocking twist, students aligned with harassers scrawl abuse in school toilet targetted at the girls; parents allege school turning a blind eye

One of the alleged harassers passes by as the girls make their way to school

Sakinaka girls have alleged they are now facing harassment inside school The girls recently complained that someone had written vulgar comments The alleged victims’ parents then approached the school

After being allegedly victimised by minor boys outside their school premises, the Sakinaka girls have alleged they are now facing discrimination and harassment inside school. The girls recently complained that someone had written vulgar comments mentioning their names in the washroom after which the words were blackened with spray paint. When this reporter approached the school principal, she said, “I will not say much, but the girls [alleged victims] are no less. Their friends had written vulgar words. We don’t want to talk much about it.”

The recent development came to light on March 7 when the alleged victims noticed that some girls had written vulgar words with their names on the door of the washroom. The alleged victims’ parents then approached the school and, according to them, the principal allegedly misbehaved, forcing the girls to “say what was written on the door.”

Three of the alleged harassers stationed outside the school compound; Despite parental confrontation, the harassers remain unaffected

According to the parents, the girls who had allegedly written the vulgar comments were in the same class as their daughter and were friends with the group of boys who had allegedly thrown eggs at the girls. “My daughter had seen a girl enter the washroom with markers. We suspect that she was doing this on the instructions of the minor boys,” said a parent.

“She also said that she informed us before telling anyone else as she was scared. The principal then told the victims to repeat what was written on the door. The school has been discriminating against the girls. Now we are thinking of changing schools,” the parent added.

“We should know what bad words are written, padha na? Ha toh bolo na, lene ke time sharam nhi aata, bolne ke time kya sharam hai? Bolo,” the principal allegedly told one of the girls.

The Bombay High Court (HC) on March 4 pulled up the Mumbai police on Monday for being lax in safeguarding the minor girls The girls’ families had approached the HC after the police failed to act against the harassers.

According to the parents, the girls have been facing constant discrimination as a writ petition had been filed by a lawyer regarding the minor boys allegedly throwing eggs at the girls. “Since the Bombay High Court told the police to ensure the safety of the girls, the teachers have been asking them for the case status. The teachers are asking them not to drag the issue. One of the victims was asked to come out of the assembly and she was asked about the case status. Why are victims being treated as accused? We fear that the girls will be failed by the school deliberately,” said a parent.

OfficialSpeak

Advocate Pankaj Mishra, who is representing the girls in court, said “We will approach the HC and ask them to make the school a party in the writ petition soon. The school is not cooperative. The victims are afraid to go to school and this is affecting their mental health.”

Mangesh Shinde, DCP, Zone X, told mid-day constables were patrolling the area outside the school in plain clothes. “We are ensuring that the girls feel safe outside the school premises. However, the school should be responsible for ensuring their safety inside it as we have a limited purview in the school.”

Susiben Shah, chairperson, State Child Rights Protection Commission, said, “We had taken a suo motu cognisance of this issue. The State Child Rights Protection Commission directed the school and the police department to handle this issue with utmost care and counsel the boys. If the boys are the accused, the police should take action against them according to the law. If the students are facing harassment from the school, we request them to write an email to us.”

In the meantime, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has directed the DCP to form a fact-finding committee and submit a detailed report on March 27. Musthak Shaikh, educational inspector, said, “So far we have not received any complaint against the school, but we will set up an inquiry into the matter.”

Mar 4

Day HC pulled up cops