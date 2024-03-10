Breaking News
Mumbai: Runaways from Rajkot rescued via CCTV feed

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The two boys had left after telling their parents that they were going to their tuition classes

Key Highlights

  1. Pal police in Rajkot have rescued two minor boys who had fled from their homes
  2. The boys, both aged 14, left notes asking their parents to not attempt to find them
  3. Their distressed parents approached the police on March 4

After scrutinising footage from over 200 CCTV cameras from Dadar to Surat, the Pal police in Rajkot have rescued two minor boys who had fled from their homes. The boys, both aged 14, left notes asking their parents to not attempt to find them. Their distressed parents approached the police on March 4.


Officials said that after leaving from Pal, the boys travelled to Vapi and Surat. “We tracked them to Dadar Railway station and then found that they had returned to Surat. We took them into our custody near an eatery on March 7,” said Police Inspector KL Ghade, Pal police station.


The two boys had left after telling their parents that they were going to their tuition classes. “They travelled ticketless across Vapi, Surat and Dadar. We suspect that the boys ran out of money and hence returned,” said a police officer.

