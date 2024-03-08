Mumbai: Three booked for opening fire

MRA Marg police station registered an FIR against three people for allegedly open firing upon a victim

The MRA Marg police station in Mumbai registered an First Information Report (FIR) against three people for allegedly open firing upon a victim. According to the police, the victim has sustained minor injuries.

Abdullah Shaikh (50), the victim gave a statement to the police after which then the police registered the FIR. According to the FIR, the accused Harisen Anthony alias Hari had called the victim and had asked for some money to buy liquor. The victim had denied giving the money and the accused allegedly verbally abused the victim on March 7, the report says.

On the Morning of March 8, the victim and his wife were sleeping on a footpath and the victim woke up as he heard a voice and noticed something on his shoulder. Upon waking up Shaikh saw that Anthony had allegedly shot him and was verbally abusing him. Anthony sat on the backside of a motorcycle and then fled from the scene. While Shaikh was taken to Saint George’s hospital for further treatment. He sustained minor injuries.

“The accused has sustained minor injuries, the accused and the victim knew each other. We have identified 2 alleged accused in this matter and are investigating this matter.” Said DCP Zone 1, Dr. Pravin Munde.

Total three people were booked under IPC section 504 (intentional insult), section 506 (Criminal intimidation), section 307 (attempt to murder), section 34 ( common intention) and under the relevant sections of the Arms Act.