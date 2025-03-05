Jewellery worth R6 lakh and R8 lakh returned after commuters accidentally lost their bags while traveling

The police officials returned the jewellery to its rightful owners

The Samta Nagar police helped two families recover their lost gold, which they had left behind while commuting on the streets of Mumbai.

The first case was reported when 30-year-old Priyanka Narvekar, a resident of Lokhandwala, Kandivli East, lost her bag containing gold ornaments worth approximately R6 lakh in the early hours of February 24.

Narvekar was returning home from her mother’s house in Borivli on her Activa bike when she went over a speed breaker at Lokhandwala Circle. Feeling a sudden jolt, she sensed that something had fallen. Looking in her rear-view mirror, she noticed an auto driver picking up an object, but due to the darkness, she assumed it was the rickshaw driver’s luggage.

After reaching home and parking her bike, she realised that her jewellery bag was missing. It immediately struck her that the bag she had seen falling at Lokhandwala Circle was hers. She rushed back to the spot and inquired with nearby rickshaw drivers but found no leads.

She approached the Samta Nagar Police Station and file a complaint. Speaking to mid-day, Narvekar said, “My bag contained a mangalsutra, earrings, and a ring, all valued around R6 lakh. I had no hope of getting them back. But thanks to the Samta Nagar police, I was proven wrong.”

The next day, Narvekar received a call from the police station, informing her that her jewellery had been found. She immediately rushed to the station, where officers returned her valuables.

"No words can express my gratitude," she said.

The second incident took place on the morning of March 1, when the Ghuge family, residents of Lokhandwala, Kandivli, were on their way to Pune to attend a relative’s wedding. They hired an auto-rickshaw to Kandivli station.

After unloading their luggage at the station, they realised that their bag containing gold jewellery was missing. The lost items included bracelets, a mangalsutra, and a necklace, all valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh. Police sources stated that the family cancelled their trip and immediately visited the Samta Nagar Police Station to file a complaint.

Acting on instructions from senior officers, API Yogesh Ramkar and his detection team examined CCTV footage in the area, identified the auto-rickshaw’s number, and tracked down the driver in Kranti Nagar. The police successfully recovered the missing bag. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the family’s child had accidentally left the jewellery bag in the auto,” an officer said.

“In both cases, we have successfully recovered 100 per cent of the missing jewellery and returned it to its rightful owners,” a police officer said.