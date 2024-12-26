Breaking News
Mumbai: Sandhurst Road Santa promotes awareness among public

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Railway employee dressed as St Nick distributes treats to children and shares safety tips

Santa engages with kids at Sandhurst Road station

Keeping the festive spirit alive, Sandhurst Road station staff organised a public awareness drive with a railway employee dressed as Santa Claus offering chocolates and fruits to children passengers at the station. The awareness drive also conveyed messages about the use of digital ticketing. The idea was the brainchild of Sandhurst Road Station Manager Vinayak Shewale.


“Central Railway has been taking various measures to create awareness among suburban railway passengers about railway and passenger safety. As a part of this, Santa Claus arrived at Sandhurst Road station of Central Railway on Wednesday, Christmas Day. A railway employee dressed as Santa Claus met the passengers. Adults also crowded to see and meet this Santa, who was offering chocolates and fruits to the children,” Shewale said.


“Messages were conveyed stating do not touch abandoned objects, do not cross railway tracks, take care of small children during the journey, and use QR codes instead of standing in queues for tickets. This campaign implemented in collaboration with Wadala Railway Police received a spontaneous response,” Shewale added.


